Felpham Parish councillors lend a hand to help keep village clean

Parish councillors from Felpham pulled on their gloves and picked up their grabbers to help keep the village clean last week.

By Connor Gormley
Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 2:54 pm
Updated Tuesday, 10th May 2022, 3:03 pm

Felpham Parish councillors Kevin Watson and Jaine Wild joined Tesco managers Sam Page and Angie Brewer on a litter pick last Thursday. Together, the team collected a ‘whopping eight bags of rubbish’ and, thanks to the parish councillors’ help, the Tesco litter picking team were able to extend the area they usually clean by another 100 yards.

“A litter pick is a really simple, positive way that people who live and work in Felpham can make a difference to our wonderful village,” said Parish Councillor Watson. “We all have a part to play in keeping Felpham fresh.”

