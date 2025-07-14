Felpham Post Office will be moving to a new permanent home this September, following a community-led campaign to secure the future of the service.

The branch, which is currently based at 92 Felpham Road, is due to close at 1 pm on Saturday August 30. It will reopen the following week, at 1 Grassmere Parade on Felpham Road, with a planned opening at 1 pm on Friday September 5.

The relocation will not only safeguard Post Office services in the village, but also allow for the creation of a larger village shop, offering a greater range of produce and essentials under the same roof.

The move follows the resignation of the current postmaster, who will transfer the business to new ownership later this month before the reopening at the new site.

The campaign to secure Felpham’s postal future was driven by Friends of Felpham CIC, a community interest company that raised close to £70,000 through donations, fundraising events and shareholder investment.

In a joint effort between the community and Post Office Ltd, the new premises are being refurbished to include two fully screened serving positions, with 48 hours of Post Office services a week – a significant jump from the current schedule of just morning openings.

The longer hours will mean an extra 27 hours of access per week for locals.

Speaking about the decision, the new postmaster said the move would ensure the long-term viability of postal services in Felpham, especially at a time when traditional banking facilities are in retreat.

Santander is set to close its Bognor branch in July 2025, with Lloyds also due to shut its doors, leaving residents increasingly reliant on the Post Office for everyday banking needs.

Plans for the village shop element of the site include a 30 per cent increase in retail space compared to the existing shop, with more choice of locally sourced

produce and a range of chilled and frozen items. The shop will be staffed by paid employees alongside volunteers from the local area.

The new unit already has a wide door but a step at the entrance. Accessibility improvements will be made ahead of opening, including a ramp and push-button assist.

The new shop and Post Office will operate Monday to Saturday, from 9 am to 5 pm.

In the short time between closure and reopening, customers are advised to use nearby alternatives at Middleton On Sea Post Office or Bognor Regis Post Office in London Road.

A spokesperson for Post Office Ltd said the move would allow the branch to remain a ‘sustainable and accessible;’ part of the village, adding: “Our priority is to safeguard our services in the locality in the longer term and this relocation enables us to do exactly that.”