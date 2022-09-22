Felpham primary school back in Ofsted's good books after latest inspection

The report reads: “Right from the start of early years, staff have high expectations for children’s achievement and especially behaviour. Pupils now behave well throughout the school. Staff provide effective support for pupils who need help to manage their behaviour and emotions.”

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The upgrade is a real victory for staff, who have spent several years working towards an improved rating. Headteacher Nick Sharp said: “We are all absolutely delighted. This is the result of four years hard work by the whole team. We started our journey as two separate schools and finished as an all-through primary school. The improvement year on year has been massive. This success belongs to everyone.’