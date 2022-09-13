Felpham residents mourn the Queen at St Mary's Church

The book of condolences first opened on Friday, the day after Queen Elizabeth II’s death at Balmoral Castle was announced by Buckingham Palace.

The church has stayed open from 6am to 8pm, attended by members of the parish committee, and residents have been invited to sign the book, light a candle and participate in public prayer.

Speaking to the Bognor Regis Observer on Friday, parish volunteers reported a steady stream of mourners, and an atmosphere of appreciative sorrow.

The book of condolences at St Mary's Church, Felpham

"I think it was anticipated that people would want to express their respect, to spend a moment just to reflect,” said Peter French, a parish member who spent the afternoon guiding people towards the book of condolences.

His wife, Anne, added: "It’s been very peaceful in here, very quietly reflective. I think it’s important to be here, and to be with people if that’s what they need at the moment. But generally they just want to reflect.

"There’s a sense of continuity, with Charles immediately becoming king, which makes everything feel stable. But it’s difficult to know how things will turn out. The Queen has been on the throne for so long, she’s all a lot of people have ever known, so I guess we’ll have to see.”

On Sunday, September 18, the church will hold a special service of prayer and reflection following the Queen’s funeral. Members of the public are invited as local organisations gather and lay wreaths in memory of her reign.