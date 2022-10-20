The walk has since been dubbed a ‘brilliant success’, with students raising £1,200 by getting their dogs sponsored to take part. Organised as one of many charity events to take place throughout the school year, the walk was the final activity in the school’s yearly youth action week.

Organisers are still counting the total monies raised by the action week, but hope to have raised more than £4,000 for the school’s chosen charities: Macmillan Cancer Support, Chestnut Tree House and Blue Cross for Pets.

Felpham Community College headteacher Mark Anstiss said: “We run an excellent programme of events for charity throughout the school year, which we couldn’t do without the amazing support from our students and their parents and carers. Our students are always enthusiastic about giving something back to the community and we are already planning our events for next half term.”