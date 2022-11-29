Students and staff had three weeks to bring in as many donations as they could, with each form group being given a bag to fill. Food and toiletries were donated, with UK Harvest coming in to collect the crates on Monday, November 28.

Georgia Robson, student leadership team in charge of charity, commented: “We do a collection each year for UK Harvest, we start after October half term. Student Council reps help us promote it with students and our charity committee (some of whom are in the photo) helped us pull it all together. It is great to see all the donations going off to a really worthwhile cause - UK Harvest donate out to the local foodbank and homeless charities and to local people in need.”