Taking place on October 21, It’s the first event to be organised by the Sixth Form charity committee, with more to come next year.

Georgia Robson, from the Sixth Form leadership team said: “It is great that students and staff at FCC want to support charity and help others and we enjoy sorting out a programme of events which is fun and gets everyone involved. Thank you to parents and carers and families who support our students with the events as we couldn’t do it without them either!”