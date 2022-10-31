Felpham students dress up to support My Sister's House
Sixth Formers at Felpham Community College came to school dressed as Reindeers, vampires and video game characters to raise money for My Sister’s House.
While sixth formers arrived to school in fancy dress, pupils in the lower year groups enjoyed a non-school uniform day.
Taking place on October 21, It’s the first event to be organised by the Sixth Form charity committee, with more to come next year.
Georgia Robson, from the Sixth Form leadership team said: “It is great that students and staff at FCC want to support charity and help others and we enjoy sorting out a programme of events which is fun and gets everyone involved. Thank you to parents and carers and families who support our students with the events as we couldn’t do it without them either!”
Based in London Road, Bognor Regis, My Sister’s House provides support to women from a range of backgrounds with an equally diverse spectrum of needs. To find out more, visit mysistershouse.info