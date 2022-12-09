Over 30 students, mainly from key stage 3 with 4 from older year groups, have worked incredibly hard this term in their extra-curricular drama club at Felpham Community College.

Held each week since the autumn, the group have learnt the West End junior adaptation of ‘Matilda the Musical’. As well as being the cast, they are also in charge of the lights and music for the production and have developed both their creative and technical skills considerably since they started learning the musical back in September.

They showcased their performance to year 5 students from Downview Primary School on December 7 and then to a sold out (paying!) audience that evening.

Another sold out evening on December 8 had to be cancelled due to cast sickness but will be taking place in the new year.

Students at Felpham Community College performed Matilda

Miss Coney, curriculum leader for drama, commented: “Well done to all the students who took part - their enthusiasm, hard work and dedication has been a credit to everyone who has been involved. It has been hard work and a lot of work! However it has all been worth it to see how the students have thrived over the term. Thank you to everyone who has supported them and come and watched the show.”

