Felpham summer fete will 'come back with a bang'

Returning for the first time since 2019, hopes are high for this year’s Felpham Village Fete, but organiser Pamela Cosgrove said she plans to come ‘back with a bang’.

The event is set for July 9, at The Old Rectory Gardens in Felpham. Starting at 12pm and finishing at 5pm, the day will feature children’s games, a wide variety of stalls, a tea-tent, a BBQ with vegetarian options, a raffle and a tombola.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will also be a teddy bear parade, so little ones from across the village and beyond are encouraged to bring their favourite stuff companions along, dress them up and show them off.

“We are all very excited because the team behind it has changed, so it’s a new challenge,” Mrs Cosgrove said.

Staged and organised by the Felpham Village Conservation Society, Mrs Cosgrove and the team opted for a Jubilee theme for this year’s event – hoping to celebrate 70 years of Her Majesty’s rule and give the returning fete the propulsive energy it needs.

According to Mrs Cosgrove, it’s worked. The fete has already garnered a lot of momentum, with residents eagerly anticipating its return.

“Everyone we’ve spoken to has said ‘oh we can’t wait for it to come back. We have all missed it so much.’ because it was such a regular event before, people knew to look out for it.’”

The village fete is free and open to all, but to find out more, visit the event’s page on Facebook.