Felpham's Fun on the Prom is back after a two year break

Featuring live music, sea rescue displays, a bouncy castle, kite displays and more, Felpham's Fun on the Prom is back this Summer.

Taking place on the Felpham Promenade in the early afternoon, the family-favourite event is currently scheduled for August 20, with plans for a fireworks display in the middle of the evening.

Organisers Felpham Parish Council are calling for volunteers to step forward and help make the summer event a possibility. 'Any offers of help during the whole/part of the day and evening would be greatly appreciated,' one flyer reads.

Felpham Parish Council's Fun on the Prom

Marshals are in particular demand, especially for the fireworks, which is expected to be very well-attended.

If you have some free time this August and you're willing to help residents have a 'great day out', email [email protected] or call 01243 827470 to volunteer.