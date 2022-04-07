Felpham's Fun on the Prom is back after a two year break

Featuring live music, sea rescue displays, a bouncy castle, kite displays and more, Felpham's Fun on the Prom is back this Summer.
Taking place on the Felpham Promenade in the early afternoon, the family-favourite event is currently scheduled for August 20, with plans for a fireworks display in the middle of the evening.
Organisers Felpham Parish Council are calling for volunteers to step forward and help make the summer event a possibility. 'Any offers of help during the whole/part of the day and evening would be greatly appreciated,' one flyer reads.
Marshals are in particular demand, especially for the fireworks, which is expected to be very well-attended.
If you have some free time this August and you're willing to help residents have a 'great day out', email [email protected] or call 01243 827470 to volunteer.
