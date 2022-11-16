Fernhurst Choral Society ring the changes with autumn concert

"We have a great range of styles and I can't quite believe that I'm now into my 12th season. I've somehow managed to dig up not too much old repertoire which is always the main challenge and they're lovely people. There really do enjoy meeting on a Monday evening and singing. There is a proper sociability and enjoyment about it and I think that's why the choir does so well. But we are always looking for new members. The truth is that quite a lot of people took the pandemic break as a moment to leave the choir. Many of them would have left during those years anyway and there is always an element with a choir of people leaving and new people joining but the difficulty during the pandemic was that obviously you weren't able to recruit. So we are still down on numbers on our pre-pandemic heyday. We were looking at one point at being about a third down which is quite significant from a peak of high 80s to somewhere in the 50s. But we have had quite a decent recruitment drive over the summer. However, we would still like to get more people. I would say that we've got around 60 people at the moment and musically that's perfectly workable but obviously there are some things that you could do with a choir of 80 that you can't do with a choir of 60.