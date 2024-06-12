The cake makers of Fernhurst. led by Pauline Colcutt who has been a volunteer for 20 years, had been busy baking scones which were served generously topped with lashing of cream and jam, and much enjoyed by all.

There were ice creams for the children, who came after school. Sarah Coyne bought her three children Maeve, Paddy and Cora said: "The children love coming to the Hub and all three have enjoyed the weekly children’s activities.”

Friends Angela Parrot and Gill Taylor have been coming to the Hub since it opened in 2003.

Angela said: “Each week a group of us meet in the Hub, we call ourselves the HAGS – Housewives Avoidance Group! The Hub is such a wonderful asset for the village, and I don’t know what we would do without it.”

Gill Taylor provides beautiful, fresh flowers from her garden for the tables every week.

The Hub was set up as an internet café with a kettle and a jar of coffee but over the years evolved into a thriving meeting place and centre of education and learning.

Over 96 people attend language lessons each week, 26 come to play Bridge and 11 to learn the Ukulele. As well as these regular courses, children come to be entertained with music groups and craft afternoons. The Hub also holds art exhibitions, evening talks, a Repair Café and much more. See www.fernhursthub.org.uk for all details.

Hub Manager Liz Rawlings said: “This is an incredible milestone. We have the most wonderful team of volunteers who run the Hub, and their dedication, commitment and cheery presence make sure there is always a warm welcome for everyone.

"They were most deserving of the Queen’s Award for Voluntary service, which they were awarded in 2020. Our tea party gave us the opportunity to say a huge thank you not just to our volunteers but to our lovely customers, some who visit the Hub every day.

"There was the most fantastic atmosphere – the Hub is an example of how you can bring everyone in the village together.”

1 . UGC-Image-274468 Volunteers: L-R Camilla Hooper, Jennifer Kenny, Pauline Colcutt, Bridgette Archer, Annie Pritchard and Paul Farnham. Picture by Liz Rawlings Photo: Submitted

2 . image1.jpeg Friends Angela Parrot , Gill Taylor and Peter Taylor Photo: contributed

3 . image2.JPEG Riley Eames (3) with hatL-R Cora Coyne (1), Maeve Coyne (6), Paddy Coyne (4) and Conrad Eames (8) Photo: contributed