The 1st Fernhurst Scouts, who each year help the Hub with its Christmas Card hand deliveries, offered to publicise the Hub’s IT equipment recycling scheme and Fernhurst Primary School’s pupils are on board with plenty of ideas too.

On Saturday, October 1 10am until 2pm the Repair Café from Haslemere will celebrate its first anniversary at the Hub at Crossfield Green.

Liz Rawlings, hub manager, said: “We expect to have at least five ‘Repairers’ present. Visitors may bring broken but repairable possessions, including electrical items, clothing, bicycles and much more and receive advice and repairs in exchange for a donation to the Love Haslemere Hate Waste group. No booking is required and as well as bubbles and first anniversary cake, there will be fabric printing activities for children and advice on recycling and how to cut down on waste.

"This will be a fun event with a serious theme about sustainability”.

Children from Fernhurst Primary School will enjoy the ‘what can we recycle out of this lot?’ table at the Repair Café.

Ms Stocker, year three teacher and lead of the School’s Green Team, said “The children are great ambassadors for adopting a sustainable way of living. We have regular curriculum time for learning about climate change, reducing waste and use of plastic as well as the benefit and process of recycling. The children pass what they have learnt on to their families and can be quite forceful when it comes to shopping choices.”

Another highlight of the Hub’s Green Initiative is the return of local writer Roger Morgan Grenville for an evening talk on Thursday, October 27, at 7.30pm.

In March this year Roger walked 1000 miles from Lymington to Cape Wrath to see the state of nature and farming in the UK for himself. This talk will combine the subject of his last book, Taking Stock, with his next on biodiversity.

The Hub offers courses in three languages, bridge and a wide range of textile and flower workshops not to mention the Ukulele.

Fresh for Autumn, following the Repair Café theme, will be ‘beginners sewing - help with simple sewing tasks’ and a half term children’s Halloween craft afternoon with popular craft expert Sarah Brown who uses recycled materials to make wonderful figures. Visitors can also browse and borrow from the new Green Reads Library, a special section of books, for both adults and children, by contemporary authors on all aspects of saving the planet for future generations.