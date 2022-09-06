Six of the original helpers, Marjorie Heaton, Matt and Mavis Welland, Penny Self, Christine Maynard and Sheelagh Underwood and former cook Judith Bristow, were invited to the lunch in the village hall.

Ruth Paine said: "On the day we had our new chef, Manika, who was cooking for us for the first time and it was something of a ‘baptism of fire’ as she had to prepare a delicious meal of chicken and pancetta, lots of delicious vegetables, followed by fruit salad and ice cream, for 58 people.

"I think everyone agreed it was the most delicious meal, especially as wine was served as well. Before lunch began, our vicar Nick Haigh said grace.”

Founding members and one of the previous cooks.

A commemorative cake was specially made by Louise James of ‘Cakes by Louise James’ for the anniversary of the club which meets twice a month.

After the dessert and coffee and mints, Anne Pennington who was team leader that day, thanked all the founder members and presented a bouquet of flowers, ‘thank you’ card and gift to Marjorie Heaton who was retiring. She was thanked for all she had done over the past 25 years.

Another bouquet of flowers was presented to Susie Walker who played background music from the 1960s on the piano during lunch.

Every guest at the lunch on Thursday, September 1 was given a commemorative book mark.

Marjory Heaton after receiving her gifts on her retirement after 25 years

Ruth said: “We are always looking for more helpers and members to join our lunches. If you are interested, do get in touch with our membership secretary Irene Headland on 01428-643378.”