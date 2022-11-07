Among guests at the event on Saturday, November 5, included individuals who had donated more than £10,000 and major institutional donors,

A larger, community event for all donors and members is planned for one of the May bank holidays.

Trustee John Mitchell OBE thanked Sport England, South Downs National Park Authority and the England Cricket Board for its grants. The grand total of £900,000 was reached after inclusion of £200,000 from private donors, many of them from the village.

Charlie Scott (left) chair of Fernhurst Recreation Ground Trust and Carl Tupper of Sussex Cricket Foundation.

John Mitchell said “On behalf of the trust, the clubs and the village as a whole, we want to thank-you. We have here a modern, multi-purpose pavilion which is fit for the next 50 years, I’m glad to say. It means we can run two events at once and supply all the modern needs, including enough changing rooms.”

The new pavilion is now bigger to accommodate the rapid expansion of Fernhurst’s cricket, football and tennis clubs.

England Cricket Board pledged £200,000 earmarking Fernhurst as a ‘hub club’ and hopes for an increase women and girls participation.

Carl Tupper, territory manager for the Sussex Cricket Foundation, said: “This is the first project of its kind in Sussex. It’s important to remember the location here in what we call the ‘Wild West’ of Sussex. It’s not an urban area, which the ECB particularly look for. However, we were able to share with them the good news stories of the success of the Fernhurst Flames, the general growth in recent years and the passion and drive from the club as a whole. I’ve seen a number of pavilion projects; some fail to get moving, some clubs get all-consumed with just ‘The Project’, so thank-you to everyone who has put in the effort to get this where it is now. The fundraising is unbelievable, the club is in good hands and the Sussex Cricket Foundation is proud to play a small part in that.”

South Downs National Park Authority contributed £200,000; its chair Vanessa Rowlands said: “We’re very proud to be the first national park in the UK to collect ‘CIL’ money (Community Infrastructure Levy [on new residential development]). We really believe that the communities that have development in their area should get something back from that. We’re very proud to have approved the application you all put in. This pavilion is absolutely wonderful, you must be so proud of yourselves. I can’t wait to see it in the spring.”