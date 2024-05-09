Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ferret racing and dog demonstrations will be among the new attractions at Loxwood village fete this year.

The fete is being held on June 8 at North Hall in Guildford Road, Loxwood, from 11am-4pm.

Other new attractions will be a silent disco, bungee run and inflatatable slide. There will also be a display from the Michelle Academy of Dance and a zumba session hosted by Michelle Vorster.

The Slinfold concert band will be playing as well as the popular Ukulele Band and there will a spell binding Magic Show by Marky. Two choirs will be singing – The North Singers and the Loxwood School Choir.

The fete raises money for many local good causes and shared out £7,500 last year. Entry is free.

Meanwhile the fete committee is urgently looking for bottles or unwanted gifts for the tombola, books, DVDs, games, CDs for the book stall; homemade cakes for the cafe and china for the ‘China Smash.’