Ferret racing and dog demos among new attractions at Loxwood village fete
The fete is being held on June 8 at North Hall in Guildford Road, Loxwood, from 11am-4pm.
Other new attractions will be a silent disco, bungee run and inflatatable slide. There will also be a display from the Michelle Academy of Dance and a zumba session hosted by Michelle Vorster.
The Slinfold concert band will be playing as well as the popular Ukulele Band and there will a spell binding Magic Show by Marky. Two choirs will be singing – The North Singers and the Loxwood School Choir.
The fete raises money for many local good causes and shared out £7,500 last year. Entry is free.
Meanwhile the fete committee is urgently looking for bottles or unwanted gifts for the tombola, books, DVDs, games, CDs for the book stall; homemade cakes for the cafe and china for the ‘China Smash.’
People are being asked to call 751722 or 752377 to arrange delivery.