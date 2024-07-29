The show was held at Ferring Village Hall on Saturday, July 20, and there were many varieties of flowers on display, including an unusual escallonia that won Brian Rolfe the best in show award.

Chairman Jim Gray said: "Due to the weather patterns, there was concern that the show would not contain as many exhibits as in past shows. Our members excelled themselves and prior to the show, submitted more than 200 entries, with a final total on the day of 186.

"The hall was full of colour, with many varieties of summer blooms and plants on display. The homecraft section was well supported, although the cake baking was a little down.

"This year, the club ran a Bits & Bobs stall selling miscellaneous garden items, plants and jam. Half of the money received from the stall will be donated to the British Heart Foundation.

"Best in Show was awarded to Brian Rolfe for his escallonia (Pink Elle) and the judge stated it was unusual to see such large blooms, as normally this plant would have finished flowering at this time of year.

"Mrs Anita Parkes won the Gladiola Cup for her single stem of yellow blooms – a first for her and her picture shows her delight at her win."

Other cup and award winners included Liz Green for her floral art Carnival Time, Suzanne Green for mixed garden flowers, Jim Gray for garden perennials, Robert Fisher for a single rose, Linda Gray for her boiled fruit cake, Gloria Aylott for roses, Gwen Newman for sweet peas, Gary Hicks for fruit and Marian Patterson for most points in show.

3 . Ferring Gardening Club summer show Marian Patterson with her pelagoniumPhoto: Jim Gray

4 . Ferring Gardening Club summer show Dahlia first prize winnerPhoto: Jim Gray