An event was held in Bexhill to celebrate Ukrainian culture.

Mriya Festival was held as part of National Refugee Week.

The festival took place at the Manor Barn on June 22 and was organised by The Good Story Initiative CIC.

Valeriya Dvornyk, founder and CEO of The Good Story Initiative CIC, said: “Bexhill came alive with colour, music, and celebration during the inspiring Mriya Festival, held at the historic Manor Barn and its picturesque gardens. The festival showcased the rich talents and enduring resilience of displaced communities.

Mriya Festival at the Manor Barn, Bexhill. Picture: Petro Budnyk

“A highlight of the event was the presence of Culbaba Theatre, a Ukrainian collective known for their vibrant performances. Dressed in stunning traditional costumes, they filled the air with folkloric music that echoed warmly across the town.

“The group also offered a moving preview of their upcoming show, Wedding Traditions, a heartfelt performance that left the audience in awe with its beauty and cultural richness.

“Guests were treated to stalls filled with artisan crafts, homemade cakes, and a buffet of culinary delights, all celebrating the diverse contributions of refugee communities.

“Mriya - meaning ‘dream’ or ‘vision’ in Ukrainian - once again lived up to its name, reminding all present of the power of art to connect and heal. As stories were shared and traditions honoured, the event stood as a testament to human strength, cultural pride, and the spirit of welcome.

“Mriya Festival continues to grow as a cherished tradition in Bexhill, bringing together hearts and voices in celebration of the journeys, talents, and dreams of displaced people everywhere.”