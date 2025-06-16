Festival of Flowers

Sweet peas, petals, pictures and presentations at the Haywards Heath Horti Summer Show

Haywards Heath Horticulture Society celebrated their Summer Show on Saturday 14th June in the Marque, Orchards Shopping Centre, Haywards Heath. The wonderful community event took place on a lovely sunny afternoon, showing a beautiful display of sweet peas, roses and floral displays. There was an amazing variety of vegetables, soft fruit, handicrafts and brilliant photography. Local girl Charlotte Weller, compared the event, and opened the Summer Show with a medley, followed by a variety of other of songs throughout the afternoon.

The popular tombola and plant stall was managed by Pat and Chris Croft. A spokesperson for the society said "The Society would like to thank to all the exhibitors, as without them it could not take place, it was a joint effort from all our members to make this a special day." Deputy Mayor Abdul Bashar presented the and cups and certificates were presented to all the prize winners.