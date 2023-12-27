Care home residents in Bognor Regis took to the ice for an afternoon of festive fun earlier this month.

Staff from Aldersmead Care Home took six residents out for a “magical experience” at the Bognor Regis Ice Rink on December 11.

All the residents – ranging in age from 54 to 96 – are wheelchair users, and staff strapped on their skates to help them around the ice. None of them had ever been skating before, but said the session made for a memorable afternoon.

"The residents described it as a magical experience, there was laughter and smiles from everyone,” Liz Latter, the care home’s activity manager said. “It was the first-time ice skating for a couple of the care team too but the staff from the rink were brilliant and helped everyone have a good time.”

Liz organises Aldersmead Care Home’s activities alongside colleague Claire and said that, although this was one of the more difficult activities she’s organised so far, it’s also been one of the most rewarding: “This has been one of the most exciting trips, a challenge to organise, but worth every minute to see our residents look so happy. We aim to make it a yearly tradition. We would like to thank the staff at the ice rink because they let the residents and care team skate for free and couldn’t do any more to help with getting us all on the ice.”

