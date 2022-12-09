Festive waste and recycling collection dates confirmed for Chichester District

Residents in the Chichester District are being advised that the waste and recycling collection dates will be altering slightly over the festive period.

Other changes to collection services include the Garden Recycling Service which will stop on Friday, December 23, starting up again on Monday, January 9 2023.

There will also be some slight changes to the clinical waste collections — all affected residents will be contacted directly.

General waste and recycling collections over Christmas and New Year are as follows:

Monday: December 12 2022, December 19 2022, December 27 2022 (bank holiday), January 3 2023

Tuesday: December 13 2022, December 20 2022, December 2022, January 4 2023

Wednesday: December 14 2022. December 21 2022, December 29 2022, January 5 2023

Thursday: December 15 2022, December 22 2022, December 30 2022, January 6 2023

Friday: December 16 2022, December 23 2022, January 2 2023 (bank holiday), January 7 2023

Residents can also receive bin collection reminders on their phone through the new Chichester District Council app. The app allows residents to receive personalised notifications and updates on waste and recycling collections, set automated bin collection reminders, and to report issues quickly and easily, such as fly tipping or request a new bin.

Residents can also use the app to more quickly see what materials can and cannot be recycled. Alternatively, they can visit the County Council’s webpage here: www.westsussex.gov.uk/land-waste-and-housing/waste-and-recycling/recycling-and-waste-prevention-in-west-sussex/a-to-z-of-recycling

The app is available to download now from Google and Apple app stores. For more information, please visit https://www.chichester.gov.uk/ChichesterDCApp

Any extra waste from the holiday period will be picked up by collection crews on the first collection after Christmas. If residents have any extra recycling, they need to ensure that it is kept dry in a loosely tied black sack and placed next to their recycling bin on the day of collection.

Residents can also dispose of their real Christmas trees using the St Wilfrid’s Hospice charity collection scheme again this year. People can arrange to have their tree collected from their home in January by a volunteer in return for a donation to the hospice. People can find out more about this scheme, and book a tree collection, by visiting: https://stwh.co.uk/support-us/events/christmastrees

Councillor Penny Plant said: “Over Christmas, we tend to generate more waste than usual and so we are keen to help residents recycle as much as possible at this time of year,

“We have put together some tips for residents about which items can and cannot be recycled. These can be found in the winter issue of Initiatives magazine and on our social media channels.

“Following the success of the tree collection scheme over recent years, we are very pleased to be joining forces with St Wilfrid’s Hospice again to recycle as many Christmas trees as we can, all while supporting a fantastic cause.

“If you are not signed up to our Garden Recycling Service, this is a great way to ensure that your Christmas tree is recycled whilst helping to raise vital funds for the hospice charity.”

