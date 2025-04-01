Fight launched over future of dilapidated building in West Sussex village

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fight has been launched over the future of a dilapidated building in a West Sussex village.

Horsham District Council has refused to grant planning consent for the demolition of the building – Waterside House in Lower Street, Pulborough – and the building of 10 flats in its place.

But an appeal has now been lodged against the council’s decision.

Waterside House was originally built in the early 18th century and used as a dairy and smallholding. But the property owners, in a statement to the council when seeking planning approval, stated: “Waterside House is now a derelict building and has been for some 15 years hence the property has decayed and suffered water ingress and, in places, is structurally unsound.”

However, in turning down the proposals to replace the house with flats, the council maintained that knocking down Waterside House would result in the loss of a ‘heritage asset’ in a conservation area.

It also said that it was possible that the proposal for 10 new flats in its place would lead to an increased flood risk, that ‘water neutrality’ had not been demonstrated and that the proposals for the new flats had not included any ‘affordable housing provision.’

Eleven letters of objection to the proposals were submitted to the district council, along with objections from Pulborough Parish Council.

A final decision will now be made by a planning inspector.