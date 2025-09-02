Fight launched to build homes on West Sussex village farmland

By Sarah Page
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 11:39 BST
Developers are launching a fight to build housing on farmland in a West Sussex village.

Horsham District Council turned down proposals to build eight new properties on an agricultural paddock at East Street, West Chiltington, earlier this year, despite planning officers recommending approval.

Now developers Concept Developments have lodged an appeal against the council’s decision.

The council maintains that the proposed development is not in a sustainable locaction and expressed concerns about safety because of increased traffic in the area.

Site of proposed new housing in East Street, West Chiltingtonplaceholder image
Site of proposed new housing in East Street, West Chiltington

Many local residents, and West Chiltington Parish Council, also expressed concerns about the development. The parish council said it deemed it to be ‘one of the worst possible sites in the parish for development’ and that its traffic impact ‘would be catastrophic.’

However agents for the developers – SLR Consulting – say that no objections or concerns about the proposed development were raised by West Sussex County Council as highway authority.

And they maintain that revised traffic surveys demonstrated that the proposals complied with national guidance and would not result in a highway safety issue.

The matter will now be decided by a government planning inspector.

