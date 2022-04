Mr and Mrs Wayne Ward want to site the pitch and a stable block on land at Coolham Road, West Chiltington.

But an application for a change of use of the land for the Gypsy accommodation was turned down by Horsham District Council in 2019.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However an appeal has now been lodged against the decision and a planning hearing is to be held at Horsham Council’s offices on May 17.

News