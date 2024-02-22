BREAKING

Film about Horsham 'Travel Buddy' scheme in line for award

A film highlighting a Horsham ‘Travel Buddy’ service has been nominated for a Smiley Film Award.
A film about Community Transport Sussex's 'Travel Buddy' scheme is in line for an awardA film about Community Transport Sussex's 'Travel Buddy' scheme is in line for an award
The film, an animation, is voiced by much loved actor Jason Flemyng and is now in the awards’ second finals.

The Travel Buddy service is run by the charity Community Transport Sussex which is now hoping the animation will gain the 'People's Choice' award.

It is urging people to engage with the animation and cast their votes. See ht tps://smileycharityfilmawards.com/films/travel-buddies The winners are set to be unveiled next month.

The animation revolves around the 'Travel Buddy' service, a project connecting volunteers with similar interests to individuals facing transportation challenges or requiring assistance to engage with the community.

The Travel Buddy service itself is designed to pair volunteers with people needing support to participate in various activities. By fostering these connections, the initiative aims to enhance community engagement, enabling more individuals to partake in local services, attend appointments, go shopping, or to simply enjoy a cup of tea at a nearby café.

The nominated animation introduces various characters in need of the Travel Buddy service or looking to volunteer, all hosted by a charming, talking rucksack named Wilkins.

Marie Claire Macintosh from Community Transport Sussex said: “We are thrilled for our animation has been nominated and hope we can go all the way so we can promote the service.”

Geoff Cockwill of Silvertip Films in Horsham, the company responsible for producing the film, added: "Working on this project was a great collaboration between multiple skilled creatives, working together to make something special to spread the word about the brilliant work CT Sussex is doing with their Travel Buddy scheme."