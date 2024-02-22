A film about Community Transport Sussex's 'Travel Buddy' scheme is in line for an award

The film, an animation, is voiced by much loved actor Jason Flemyng and is now in the awards’ second finals.

The Travel Buddy service is run by the charity Community Transport Sussex which is now hoping the animation will gain the 'People's Choice' award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is urging people to engage with the animation and cast their votes. See ht tps://smileycharityfilmawards.com/films/travel-buddies The winners are set to be unveiled next month.

The animation revolves around the 'Travel Buddy' service, a project connecting volunteers with similar interests to individuals facing transportation challenges or requiring assistance to engage with the community.

The Travel Buddy service itself is designed to pair volunteers with people needing support to participate in various activities. By fostering these connections, the initiative aims to enhance community engagement, enabling more individuals to partake in local services, attend appointments, go shopping, or to simply enjoy a cup of tea at a nearby café.

The nominated animation introduces various characters in need of the Travel Buddy service or looking to volunteer, all hosted by a charming, talking rucksack named Wilkins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marie Claire Macintosh from Community Transport Sussex said: “We are thrilled for our animation has been nominated and hope we can go all the way so we can promote the service.”