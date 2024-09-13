Film star and top midwife among honorary graduates at Chichester

Ten prominent figures at the helm of theatre, sport, health and science were honoured by the University of Chichester this week at graduation ceremonies held at Chichester Cathedral (11-13 September).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The honorary graduates joined more than 1,200 students receiving their undergraduate degrees, and included actor Hugh Bonneville and sports leader Baroness Sue Campbell.

Donna Ockendon, a senior midwife and campaigner for maternity safety, gave an emotional speech when accepting her Honorary Doctor of Science on Wednesday, and brought as her guests the family of Gina, a baby who was transferred into her care for the last hours of her life when she was a newly-qualified midwife more than 30 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donna said: “I made a promise, to baby Gina, that I would dedicate my life to making maternity care safer. Today, Gina’s mum and sisters joined me to watch me accept my honorary degree.”

Donna Ockenden accepting her honorary degree from Dr Tim Fooks at the University of Chichester

She added: “I see it as recognition of a journey in the provision of safer maternity care that I have walked on since I was a student midwife. I am a long-time resident of Chichester so to be recognised by my local university in this way is a privilege and I am delighted to accept the award.”

Actor Hugh Bonneville, who is best known for his role in Downton Abbey as Robert, Earl of Grantham, received an Honorary Doctor of Theatre on Thursday.

He said: “It is a tremendous honour. I’ve had many students over the years write to me for advice and having performed at the theatre, met students there. I’ve lived in the area on and off for 40 years, so to be welcomed into the university community, it is an honour and a real thrill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On words of wisdom for graduates, he said: “Always listen to advice and then follow your own instincts.”

University of Chichester's graduation ceremonies were held at Chichester Cathedral

Composer and arranger Bob Christianson received an Honorary Doctor of Music. His music has appeared in musicals such as Godspell, and he was the most called upon composer for the HBO series Sex And The City.

He said: “This award came totally out of the blue and it’s amazing to receive an Honorary Doctorate for the work you do throughout your life. I’ve worked with the University’s Conservatoire a couple of times on their performances of A Christmas Carol and I love what they do.”

Dr Kathy Bourne, Executive Director and joint-CEO of Chichester Festival Theatre (CFT), was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Arts, and had some words of wisdom for her fellow arts graduates: “Making sure you do something you really love is really important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Don’t take it too seriously – it should be fun! And do not believe that when you head off from university that the first thing you do is where you are going to end up. The worst thing you can do is judge yourselves against your peers, everyone is different and works at a different pace.”

She added: “It is the best industry to work in.”

On Friday, Baroness Sue Campbell, Director of Women’s Football with the FA, received an Honorary Doctor of Sport in recognition of her 50 years of working to progress sport in the UK.

It was her 12th honorary degree, and she said: “After the last one I wasn’t going to accept any more but I have a special connection with this University.”

That special connection is through the Women’s Sport Leadership Academy (WSLA), where she has been a speaker twice, and said: “I honestly believe that sport can changes lives for the better and to see those women from diverse countries come here, using sport as a vehicle to improve lives around them, they’re completely inspiring. I do not know anywhere else that is doing this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I have had an incredible journey through sport. I have learned something new every step of the way. I am in my seventies now and I’m in a job where I am still learning.”

Other honorary graduates at the University of Chichester this year included: Professor Robin Banerjee, who was recognised as an Honorary Doctor of Psychology for his work as founder of the Sussex Centre for Research on Kindness; Mary Bowerman, who was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Arts in recognition of her work building The Bowerman Charitable Trust; Dr Maggie Davis, who received an Honorary Doctor of Science for her contribution to nursing; and Dr Paula Carey alongside Professor Colin Hills, who were both awarded an Honorary Doctor of Science for their work in founding Carbon8 Systems in 2006, to commercialise accelerated carbon technology.