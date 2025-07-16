Final approval sought for 'village centre' at Horsham's newest neighbourhood

Final approval is being sought for the development of a village centre at Horsham’s newest neighbourhood currently under construction.

The neighbourhood – Mowbray – will eventually have 2,750 new homes, the first of which have already been completed, along with Bohunt School which opened in 2021.

Now landowners Legal & General are seeking planning approval from Horsham District Council for ‘reserved matters’ including the design and development of the village centre.

Planning permission has already been granted for a community building there which, say agents for Legal & General ‘forms the heart of the new community and is therefore located within Phase 1 of the development to deliver the facilities for existing and all future residents of Mowbray Village.’

How the village centre could look at Mowbray, north of Horsham

It will include a village shop and ‘small scale community facility’ to encourage community interaction, say agents OSP Architecture in a report to the council.

It is planned that an open multipurpose hard standing area will be created, framed by lime trees and bounded by hedging and shrubs, as an ‘activity space’ for community events.

Flexible commercial ground floor space with flats above are aimed at complementing the community building, ‘creating a vibrant village hub.’