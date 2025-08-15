Final call for businesses to help complete Age UK's Bognor cafe makeover

Can you help?

Businesses have been called on to help complete the transformation of Age UK’s Bognor Regis cafe.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The community makeover, led by Sussex marketing firm PMW, has been ongoing for several months and has no reached its ‘crucial’ final stage, as organisers look to source funding for the chairs.

"The Laburnum Centre cafe is a lifeline for hundreds of older residents, providing companionship, support and lifelong learning opportunities,” a spokesperson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of Challenge PMW, the cafe is being transformed into a bright, welcoming and accessible space thanks to a wave of generosity from local suppliers and tradespeople.

Flooring, paint, tables, decor and skilled labour have been provided free of charge by local businesses but the only item still missing, without which the cafe cannot function, is seating, a spokesperson said.

Unfortunately, due to specific accessibility needs, these chairs can’t be sourced second-hand. PMW is, therefore, appealing for a corporate sponsor to fund 100 cafe chairs at a total cost of £3,250.

Peter Sutton, Managing Director of PMW and leader of the Challenge PMW campaign, said: “We’ve come so far with this project and the community spirit has been incredible. But without chairs, this café can’t serve the people it exists for. We’re looking for a forward-thinking local business to step in as a corporate sponsor and quite literally help us give older residents a seat at the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Just like the spirit of the old TV show Challenge Anneka, Challenge PMW is about pulling together a community army, from big corporates with CSR budgets to local tradespeople who simply want to do good things for their community. If your business partners with us, your support will make a real difference, and we'll ensure it doesn't go unnoticed. This includes visibility across Sussex through our PR and social media, acknowledgement in the Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove resident newsletter, café table talkers and signage at the Centre. They’ll also have the option to connect directly with café visitors by hosting a promotional stall on-site. And, if they sponsor the full amount, we will of course help them pro bono marketing.”

The café refit is scheduled for September, so businesses interested in becoming the official café chair sponsor should contact PMW as soon as possible on 01403 783400 or email [email protected].