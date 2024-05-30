Harry Symonds Jnr passed away aged 58 at his home in Battle on May 1.

A funeral cortege left from outside The Deluxe at around 11.30am today before making its way to Hastings Crematorium, where his funeral took place.

Following Harry’s death earlier this month, family friend Chris Lee paid tribute to him and said the businessman had planned to retire and go travelling in Asia.

Chris said: “‘Young’ Harry, as he was affectionately known, was the eldest son of Ann and Harry Symonds Snr and until last month he was a director of the family business, Coastal Amusements, which owned the Deluxe Amusements Centre on Hastings seafront.

“The company was sold in April and Harry Jnr had plans to retire and move to Hastings Old Town, spending some time over the coming months travelling to South East Asia.”

After Harry Jnr left school he joined the family business.

Chris added: “He soon became a popular and familiar face in the business’s seafront arcades, chatting with customers with a quiet humour and engaging smile.”

Harry’s younger brother, Mark, died in 2012, Chris said.

Last month, Harry’s father, Harry Symonds Snr, a major player in the British amusement industry for more than 60 years, announced he was retiring after selling the Deluxe Amusement Centre.

