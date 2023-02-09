Edit Account-Sign Out
Final phase starts on work to improve Horsham Park pond

The final phase on work to improve the pond in Horsham Park is to start tomorrow (Friday).

By Sarah Page
2 hours ago
Updated 9th Feb 2023, 5:25pm

Horsham District Council says the work will include a reprofiled path, pond viewing area and grounds landscaping to remove the steep slope to the pond.

The work is expected to take four to five weeks

A council spokesperson said: “During this time the pond area will remain closed and the footpath from North Parade car park to the pond will be shut during the week, but open at the weekends.

The final phase of works to improve the pond in Horsham Park is due to start tomorrow (February 10)

“Please follow all on-site signage and contractor instructions during this time. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.

“In the autumn we will be establishing wild flowers and some additional low planting in this area.”

The pond improvement works first started in July 2021 and have included tree and shrub removals, and removing sediment in the bottom of the pond to help improve the quality of the water and the health of the pond for wildlife and biodiversity.

Horsham District Council