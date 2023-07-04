NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Final whistle for popular train driver at Newhaven attraction

A well-loved train driver has retired from a family visitor attraction this week after circuiting track over 20,000 times in his six years at the wheel.
By Trevor ButlerContributor
Published 4th Jul 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 11:28 BST
Stan Newman takes his final journey at Paradise ParkStan Newman takes his final journey at Paradise Park
Stan Newman takes his final journey at Paradise Park

Stan Newman has been delighting visitors to Paradise Park in Newhaven, the family run visitor attraction and gardens. It is predicted that during his time he travelled more than 2,500 miles in the miniature train, taking adults and children alike on a whistle stop tour of the acres of gardens that lie behind Paradise Park Garden Centre.

Stan received much appreciation from his passengers via the Paradise Park Facebook page when he left a message thanking the customers for bringing such joy to his work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following his last weekend stint, Stan said: “I have to say that I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as one of the train drivers and that is largely due to the customers. You have been great fun to work with bringing joy and laughter to the train.”

Most Popular

Site director Darren Clift also paid tribute to Stan. “The miniature train is such a popular part of Paradise Park and that is in large part down to the drivers who make the day of the many, many passengers that ride on it every day through rain and shine.

“Stan will be well missed by the staff and the train passengers and we thank him for his dedication and wish him all the best for his retirement.”

Related topics:NewhavenFacebook