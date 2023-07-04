Final whistle for popular train driver at Newhaven attraction

A well-loved train driver has retired from a family visitor attraction this week after circuiting track over 20,000 times in his six years at the wheel.

Stan Newman takes his final journey at Paradise Park

Stan Newman has been delighting visitors to Paradise Park in Newhaven, the family run visitor attraction and gardens. It is predicted that during his time he travelled more than 2,500 miles in the miniature train, taking adults and children alike on a whistle stop tour of the acres of gardens that lie behind Paradise Park Garden Centre.

Stan received much appreciation from his passengers via the Paradise Park Facebook page when he left a message thanking the customers for bringing such joy to his work.

Following his last weekend stint, Stan said: “I have to say that I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as one of the train drivers and that is largely due to the customers. You have been great fun to work with bringing joy and laughter to the train.”

Site director Darren Clift also paid tribute to Stan. “The miniature train is such a popular part of Paradise Park and that is in large part down to the drivers who make the day of the many, many passengers that ride on it every day through rain and shine.