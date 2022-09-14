Finale of Horsham poetry festival celebrates Percy Shelley's life

Stane Street Sinfonietta perform at Reflections on Shelley event

Reflections on Shelley, the final event of the Shelley 200 Festival Horsham, was presented by Horsham resident and BBC Radio 4 newsreader Chris Aldridge.

This included the Festival Poetry Competition prize-giving alongside poetry reading and musical performances reflecting on the life and work of the great poet.

Stane Street Sinfonietta clarinet trio played Shelley’s favourite Mozart Opera Don Giovanni, and West Sussex Young Musician of the year Zoe Barnett entertained the audience.

Kezia Atkinson receives prize from Sally Sanderson

The Lights and Bushels Theatre Company brought examples of Shelley’s work to life.

David Hide, Chair of the Shelley Memorial Project speaking afterwards, said: “It has been a wonderful conclusion to our Festival. We really enjoyed celebrating our wonderful local poet in his anniversary year and we hope all those who attended the Festival enjoyed our events too. We are now looking forward to progressing our discussions with Horsham District Council on how we ensure the delivery of our key objective of providing a lasting memorial to this great literary figure.”

Poems came from far afield as the winner of the 15-18 age group was Afra Samusdeen in Sri Lanka with her eerie eulogy for childhood The Fantastical Shrubbery.

The poem quoted, Sun Setting, by Kezia Atkinson, was the winning entry in the 7-10 age group. The poetry competition was judged by Ted Gooda, Nicola Garrard and Sally Sanderson.

Zoe Barnett playing William Walton's 5 Bagatelles

The event was sponsored by Brock Taylor, Gatwick Community Trust and Steyning Book Shop, and held with the help of The Warnham Society and St Margaret’s Church Committee.

The event was organised by the Shelley Memorial Project who aim to establish a lasting public memorial to the poet Shelley - for public enjoyment, inspiration and education.

Shelley Memorial Project has been established by Horsham residents with an interest in Percy Bysshe Shelly. All representatives of the groups give up their time voluntarily to achieve the aim of delivering a permanent, public memorial to Shelley.

The project aims to delivers its objectives by the end of 2022, to mark the 200-year anniversary of the poet’s death.

Ann Westgarth reads Cor Cordium

Visit www.shelleymemorialproject.co.uk for more information about the group.

Barry Syder