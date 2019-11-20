Finalists revealed for Best of Sussex Community Awards

We received more than 100 entries for the Best of Sussex Community Awards, with inspiring stories of the work carried out by individuals and organisations in our area.

Our judges had the tough job of whittling the entries down to a final shortlist, with the winners in each category being announced at an awards ceremony next month.

The inaugural awards, organised by this newspaper in association with the Sussex Masonic Charity Foundation, will shine a spotlight on the amazing contribution of community heroes in our region.

The event, held at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on Sunday, December 8, will highlight those going that extra mile for their community, schools making a real difference, and individual achievements from emergency service heroes and top volunteers.

Those shortlisted for awards will enjoy a drinks reception and delicious afternoon tea before an awards ceremony celebrating the very best of the Sussex community. All finalists will also enjoy a flight on the 162m observation tower, the British Airways i360, straight after the ceremony.

Shortlist

999 Award

Presented to a member of the emergency services or the armed forces for commitment to their profession.

Crowborough Community First Responders

Mark Sawyer Eastbourne RNLI

Stephen Morris, Sussex Police

Personal Achievement

Recognising those who have gone over and above what is expected and pushed the boundaries to achieve their goals. We would love to hear about your achievements.

Lynsey Tindall

Natasha-Leigh Stewart

Charity of the Year

Playing an ever-increasing role in our community, this award is for groups that make a difference.

Albion in the Community

Dementia Support - Sage House

Rockinghorse Children’s Charity

Sussex Cancer Fund

Together Co

You Raise Me Up

Fundraiser of the Year

Whatever has inspired them, this is for those who raise cash to provide much needed support.

Abigail Morrison and Lottie Menhennett

Dan Brooks

Natalie Cribb

Sporting Star

A coach, team or individual who has performed beyond expectations or acted as role models in their community.

Kieran Green

Olivia Henderson

Whitehawk Football Club

Best Community Organisation

For those who meet to enrich the area by volunteering or helping the community.

Community Stuff, Eastbourne

Hastings Street Pastors

The Olive Tree

Auntie Val’s Ability Centre

TotRockinBeats CIC

Carer of the Year

An award for someone who spends time in making sure that others have independence or dignity.

Chris Raeburn

Hazel Curtis

Julie Masters

Tash Burrows

School of the Year

Schools are about more than just statistics and exam results. The best schools are the ones which play a vital role in the development of their pupils and also play a key part in the community.

Queen Elizabeth II Silver Jubilee School Horsham

Tangmere Primary School

Business in the Community

Recognising the transformation role our local businesses play in our community.

Oliver’s Brighton

Heringtons Solicitors

East Sussex Credit Union

Spirit of Youth Award

Recognising a young star who has beaten all expectations and become a role model.

Ellie Mae Wile-Dunne

Jess Webb

Volunteer of the Year

For those who give up their time to ensure that organisations can continue their work.

Ron Battel, Care for Veterans

Katie Schollar, Scouts

Shaun Lyndon-Smith, Dementia Support

David Slade, Royal Lifesaving Society

Local Hero Award

This award is for those who really live up to the label of hero.

Adam Lunsden, Auntie Val’s

Maria Louise Cook, Autism Support

Rosie Turner

Overall Achiever

This award recognises excellence in accomplishing the very best in their field of activity

To be decided by the judges and revealed at the awards ceremony.