Finding a home at Haviland House and Caer Gwent

Whether you’re visiting for respite or moving in as a permanent resident, Guild Care provides a welcoming environment at Linfield House, Haviland House and Caer Gwent in Worthing.

From spacious en-suite bedrooms to inviting lounges, libraries and beautiful gardens, residents and their loved ones can make themselves at home, safe in the knowledge that on-site nursing is provided as standard to everyone in our care.

In this article, we explore what makes two of Guild Care’s homes so special and share some insights from our recent reviews.

“Haviland House is outstanding”

Residents enjoying the piano lounge at Caer Gwent

All Guild Care homes include nursing care as standard, which evolves to suit the needs of our residents. Our clinical expertise covers a wide range of needs, including expert dementia care. Haviland House is our purpose-built dementia care home, where we also welcome people for respite stays.

Lesley, whose father is a resident of Haviland House, says: “If you want somewhere for your loved ones to be looked after how you would look after them yourself, then Haviland House is the place. The rooms are en-suite, spacious and clean, the carers are fantastic – as are the clinical staff – and nothing is too much trouble. The daily entertainment is brilliant, from singers to arts and crafts. All the staff work so hard to give our loved ones the very best care and attention. I couldn't wish for a better home for my dad.”

A friend of one of our residents agrees and says: “Having visited many homes over the last 25 years I can honestly say that Havilland House is outstanding. It is a fabulous atmosphere, welcoming and beautifully clean. It’s wonderful to see residents truly enjoying their day.”

“The utmost kindness” at Caer Gwent

Pat and care supervisor Maddie at Caer Gwent

We take pride in our surroundings and all our homes have a variety of communal spaces for residents and guests to enjoy, as well as beautiful gardens to explore all year round. One of our Caer Gwent residents particularly enjoys spending time in nature, spotting birds in the garden and spending time outdoors. They say: “I very much enjoy being here. The staff are very kind, helpful and always have a smile. There are a variety of activities to choose from and I particularly like keep-fit and yoga. The garden is beautiful and I enjoy walking here - there is a nest of seagulls that I particularly like looking at.”

As well as the range of activities we offer, we also ensure those in our care can enjoy exploring the local community, by arranging regular day trips and excursions to beauty spots in the area.

One of our Caer Gwent residents is a wheelchair user and says that day trips play an important part in helping them to retain their independence, explaining: “I have been treated with the utmost kindness [and] all the staff approach their work with a smile. I have greatly appreciated the fact that I have been able to visit a garden centre, a farm and a wildlife reserve.”

We are hosting a funding and planning care event at Haviland House on 31st January from 11am-1pm. We are also running a special offer for new residents on respite and permanent stays. To find out more, please call our Customer Relationship Team on 01903 327327 or email [email protected].