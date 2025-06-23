Finding a new lease of life at Guild Care’s Linfield House in Worthing

Every Guild Care home provides a warm, welcoming environment for residents, where magic moments are created every day. Whether you choose Caer Gwent, Linfield House or Haviland House, you will benefit from all inclusive nursing care as standard, which is tailored to adapt to changing needs.

In this article, we take a closer look at Linfield House, sharing some thoughts from our residents about what makes it such a special place.

A beautiful setting

Linfield House is perfectly positioned next to Victoria Park in Worthing, with picture windows to the first floor lounge so our residents can enjoy the beautiful view. We also have our own stunning landscaped gardens where residents can enjoy a range of group activities or simply take a relaxing stroll. Cared for by our longstanding team, many of whom have been with us for a number of years, residents are welcomed to their forever home with support that adapts to their own, individual needs.

Alan at Linfield House

One resident, Alan, says: “I settled in really quickly and the staff are all great. I don’t look at them as carers - they’re more like friends! I don’t think that you could do any better than Linfield House.”

Person-centred care

Our in-house nursing care is included as standard for all residents, and this is one of the things that sets us apart from other providers. Whether you live relatively independently and need support with basic needs, or you have more complex medical conditions, our nurses are here 24/7 to provide support and reassurance. We believe that building strong relationships and providing stability and continuity is vital to the wellbeing of our residents, and our high staffing numbers give us more time to care. We also cater for couples, ensuring you can be together with individual care.

Ellie is a care assistant at Linfield House and helps residents with a range of daily needs, as well as training in specialist areas such as dementia care. She says: “One of the best things about my job is getting to know everyone. I love asking residents about their hobbies and many of them have really interesting pasts, with careers such as artists or teachers. It’s nice to be there for them and to listen to their stories and really make a difference to their daily lives.”

Care assistant Ellie with Carol

‘It’s given me a life’

There is always a happy atmosphere at Linfield House, where a range of daily activities are held to encourage residents to stay active in their minds and bodies. This also helps to create opportunities to make new friends and mix with others.

For one resident, Carol, this was a welcome change from the isolation she experienced before moving to Linfield House. Carol says: “I was lonely before I moved here, but I’m not anymore. I’ve met lots of new people - it’s given me a life. The activities vary and there’s a list on the noticeboard which I look at every morning and choose what I want to go to. My favourite activities are the ones where I can use my hands - I used to make quilts as my hobby so it’s nice to use similar skills.”

To find out more about life at Linfield House or any of our Guild Care homes, or to enquire about our latest special offers, please call our friendly Customer Relationship Team on 01903 327327 or email [email protected].