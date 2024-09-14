Findon Sheep Fair 2024: Huge crowds turn out for world-famous event

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Reporter

Published 14th Sep 2024, 13:11 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2024, 13:14 BST
Huge crowds were in Findon today (September 14) to attend the world-famous sheep fair.

Festivities commenced on the evening of Friday, September 13, with a funfair on the green and ticketed Barn Dance in the marquee.

The Sheep Fair took place at Nepcote Green in Findon Village starting at 10:30am

The fair itself had craft stalls, sheep displays, sheep judging, a funfair, food stalls, live displays, a beer tent and many other displays and attractions on Nepcote Green.

Findon Sheep Fair 2024: Huge crowds turn out for world-famous event

1. Findon Sheep Fair 2024: Huge crowds turn out for world-famous event

Findon Sheep Fair 2024: Huge crowds turn out for world-famous event Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Findon Sheep Fair 2024: Huge crowds turn out for world-famous event

2. Findon Sheep Fair 2024: Huge crowds turn out for world-famous event

Findon Sheep Fair 2024: Huge crowds turn out for world-famous event Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Findon Sheep Fair 2024: Huge crowds turn out for world-famous event

3. Findon Sheep Fair 2024: Huge crowds turn out for world-famous event

Findon Sheep Fair 2024: Huge crowds turn out for world-famous event Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Findon Sheep Fair 2024: Huge crowds turn out for world-famous event

4. Findon Sheep Fair 2024: Huge crowds turn out for world-famous event

Findon Sheep Fair 2024: Huge crowds turn out for world-famous event Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice