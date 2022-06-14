The original St John the Baptist Primary School was built by subscription in 1829 on land given by Findon Place and the current school building was built on School Hill in 1872 on land also given by the owners of Findon Place.

John Roche, chair of governors, said: "The Revels has a history going back further than the present school site as it has been happening in one form or another for 160 years, from the time in the early 1800s when the village school was first founded. It is and always has been an extremely popular school and village event."

This year's Revels, organised by the PTA, started with a procession to Pond Green on Saturday morning for the children to perform traditional country dancing, followed by maypole dancing back at St John the Baptist School. Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman then officially opened the summer fair at midday and the busy afternoon included fairground rides, children’s entertainers and live music.

John said: "This year, following the success of the UK Extreme Bike Stunt Show three years ago, our school PTA organised this event to happen again. This show has recently had a far more public airing as they were a part of the televised pageant procession down The Mall for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

"Our much-cherished primary school has now been here on School Hill for 150 years. We have been looking for ways to celebrate this important milestone in the history of our school and as such, there have been and will continue to be some school-based events and other activities going on around Findon during this summer and autumn and we would encourage everyone to participate wherever you can."

Findon Village Summer Revels started with a procession to Pond Green for the children to perform traditional country dancing, followed by maypole dancing back at St John the Baptist School

St John the Baptist School in Findon is celebrating its 150 years and its popular Findon Village Summer Revels was the perfect way to bring everyone together for a day of family fun

3. Findon Village Summer Revels 2022 St John the Baptist School in Findon is celebrating its 150 years and its popular Findon Village Summer Revels was the perfect way to bring everyone together for a day of family fun Photo: St John the Baptist School Photo Sales

4. Findon Village Summer Revels 2022 St John the Baptist School in Findon is celebrating its 150 years and its popular Findon Village Summer Revels was the perfect way to bring everyone together for a day of family fun Photo: St John the Baptist School Photo Sales