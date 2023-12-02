Fire and rescue officers on the scene as fire breaks out in Chiddingly

Emergency services are at the scene of a fire at Golden Cross, Chiddingly, today (Saturday, December 02).

Emergency services at the scene of the fire. Photo: contributed.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue said eight fire engines were sent to the scene, and crews used three main jets and firefighting foam to tackle the fire.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area, and local residents should keep doors and windows closed.

Sussex Police have closed part of the A22 and surrounding roads, including Charlington Way, Coldharbour Road, Camberlot Road, Nash Street, and Burgh Hill Road. These will remain in place while emergency services deal with the fire.