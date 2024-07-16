Fire and Rescue Service and Rother District Council link up for exercise

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole

Trainee Reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 18:44 BST
Updated 16th Jul 2024, 18:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service will be carrying out an exercise at Rother District Council Town Hall in Bexhill.

Residents can expect to see fire engines and the Command Support Unit in the Town Hall Square on London Road between 7pm and 9pm on Tuesday, July 16

Crews will be using breathing apparatus while going into the building as they would if it was a real fire.

A spokesperson for the rescue service said: “We’d like to thank the Council for supporting this important work.”

Related topics:ResidentsBexhillCouncil

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice