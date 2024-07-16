Fire and Rescue Service and Rother District Council link up for exercise

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service will be carrying out an exercise at Rother District Council Town Hall in Bexhill.

Residents can expect to see fire engines and the Command Support Unit in the Town Hall Square on London Road between 7pm and 9pm on Tuesday, July 16

Crews will be using breathing apparatus while going into the building as they would if it was a real fire.

A spokesperson for the rescue service said: “We’d like to thank the Council for supporting this important work.”