Fire and Rescue service attend crash between heavy goods vehicle and van in East Harting
Firefighters were called to the incident, at Knights Field, at 10am this morning, and drivers have been urged to avoid the area in order to allow emergency services to work safely.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised a fire engine from Midhurst Fire Station and the heavy rescue tender from Chichester Fire Station to the scene along with a Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service fire engine from Petersfield.
“Upon arrival firefighters stabilised the vehicles and worked alongside paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service, and Sussex Police.
“Drivers are urged to avoid the area to allow emergency service staff to work safely.”