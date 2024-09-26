Fire and Rescue service attend crash between heavy goods vehicle and van in East Harting

By Connor Gormley
Published 26th Sep 2024, 11:53 BST
West Sussex Fire and Rescue teams have attended a crash between a heavy goods vehicle and a van in East Harting this morning (September 09).

Firefighters were called to the incident, at Knights Field, at 10am this morning, and drivers have been urged to avoid the area in order to allow emergency services to work safely.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “Joint Fire Control mobilised a fire engine from Midhurst Fire Station and the heavy rescue tender from Chichester Fire Station to the scene along with a Hampshire & Isle of Wight Fire & Rescue Service fire engine from Petersfield.

“Upon arrival firefighters stabilised the vehicles and worked alongside paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service, and Sussex Police.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area to allow emergency service staff to work safely.”

