Fire and Rescue service called after car collides with telegraph pole in Chichester

West Sussex Fire and Rescue.

Lavant Road, in Chichester, was closed earlier today (June 26), after a car collided with a telegraph pole.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “At 10.23am we were alerted to a road traffic collision involving one vehicle and a telegraph pole at Lavant Road, Chichester.

"Joint Fire Control sent one fire engine from Chichester to the scene.

"Upon arrival crews found that one person was trapped in the vehicle and a telegraph cable had fallen across the highway.

"Firefighters rescued the casualty and removed the telegraph pole from the road before leaving the scene at around 11.30am.