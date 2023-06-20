NationalWorldTV
Fire and Rescue service issue warning about open fires after two incidents near Eartham

Fire and Rescue teams were called to two incidents near Eartham last week, a spokesperson has confirmed.
By Connor Gormley
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:59 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 14:24 BST

The incidents have prompted West Sussex Fire and Rescue to urge people to ‘take steps to prevent fires from breaking out in the open’ as the summer rolls on: "Please avoid lighting fires in the countryside, ensure cigarettes are fully extinguished, and always put your litter in a bin or take it home with you,” they said.

The first incident took place at 4.47pm on June 14 at Selhurst Park Road in Eartham.

An engine from Chichester, another from Bognor and an off-road vehicle from Petworth were mobilised to the scene and extinguished the flames with a high pressure hose reel.

FIRE IN THE OPEN SELHURST PARK RD NEAR CHICHESTER. Photo: Eddie MitchellFIRE IN THE OPEN SELHURST PARK RD NEAR CHICHESTER. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
FIRE IN THE OPEN SELHURST PARK RD NEAR CHICHESTER. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

A second incident took place the following morning, at 10.47am, in a very similar location. The crew found three small fires in a woodland and used flexi backpack extinguishers to tackle the fire.

FIRE IN THE OPEN SELHURST PARK RD NEAR CHICHESTERFIRE IN THE OPEN SELHURST PARK RD NEAR CHICHESTER
FIRE IN THE OPEN SELHURST PARK RD NEAR CHICHESTER
FIRE IN THE OPEN SELHURST PARK RD NEAR CHICHESTER: Photo: Eddie MitchellFIRE IN THE OPEN SELHURST PARK RD NEAR CHICHESTER: Photo: Eddie Mitchell
FIRE IN THE OPEN SELHURST PARK RD NEAR CHICHESTER: Photo: Eddie Mitchell
