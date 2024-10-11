Fire and Rescue Service to conduct 'high-rise' training exercise in Bognor Regis

By Connor Gormley
Published 11th Oct 2024, 12:14 BST
Firefighters are all set to complete a high-rise training exercise at Fitzeleet House in Bognor Regis on Monday (October 14).

The exercise is designed to test fire and rescue procedures in the event of a major incident, and will see smoke issuing from the seventh floor as firefighters simulate a fire with someone trapped in a building.

Six fire engines and several officers will be at the scene from 7pm until 9pm. Throughout the exercise, firefighters will immerse themselves in the training scenario, working together to resolve the mock incident.

Richard Munday, Station Manager at Bognor Fire Station, said: “This prominent building can be seen for miles across the Sussex countryside, so we’re keen to make people aware that there is no cause for alarm should they see a large emergency service presence in the area, or smoke issuing from the premises.

West Sussex Fire and RescueWest Sussex Fire and Rescue
West Sussex Fire and Rescue

“Fire crews regularly carry out theoretical training and are well versed in understanding the nuances and varying risks of the buildings in their station areas, but being able to train in a realistic environment offers additional insights which are valuable for our crews.

