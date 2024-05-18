Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fire and Rescue teams tackled a shed fire in St Leonards yesterday evening (May 17).

Crews were called to the scene at 7.54pm last night to an incident on Filsham Road.

By 8.30am, according to a fire service spokesperson, there were four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform at the scene. Crews battled the fire with main jets, while wearing breathing apparatus.

Although there were no injuries, residents and potential visitors were asked to avoid the area as much as possible, and to close doors and windows to the smoke.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue