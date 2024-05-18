Fire and rescue team tackles shed fire in St Leonards
Crews were called to the scene at 7.54pm last night to an incident on Filsham Road.
By 8.30am, according to a fire service spokesperson, there were four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform at the scene. Crews battled the fire with main jets, while wearing breathing apparatus.
Although there were no injuries, residents and potential visitors were asked to avoid the area as much as possible, and to close doors and windows to the smoke.
By 9.40pm, the incident was winding down and one of the engines left the scene. By 9.30pm, fire crews left the scene entirely. A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue has confirmed the fire was accidental.
