Fire and rescue team tackles shed fire in St Leonards

By Connor Gormley
Published 18th May 2024, 16:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Fire and Rescue teams tackled a shed fire in St Leonards yesterday evening (May 17).

Crews were called to the scene at 7.54pm last night to an incident on Filsham Road.

By 8.30am, according to a fire service spokesperson, there were four fire engines and an aerial ladder platform at the scene. Crews battled the fire with main jets, while wearing breathing apparatus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although there were no injuries, residents and potential visitors were asked to avoid the area as much as possible, and to close doors and windows to the smoke.

East Sussex Fire and RescueEast Sussex Fire and Rescue
East Sussex Fire and Rescue

By 9.40pm, the incident was winding down and one of the engines left the scene. By 9.30pm, fire crews left the scene entirely. A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue has confirmed the fire was accidental.

Related topics:FireSt Leonards

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.