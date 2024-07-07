Fire and rescue teams called to allotments fire in Brighton
Fire and rescue teams from East Sussex were called to an allotments fire in Brighton this morning (July 07).
Writing on X, formerly Twitter, a spokesperson fEast Sussex Fire and Rescue said: “We were called at 10:29am to the allotments area at the rear of Saunders Recreation Park in Brighton. 3 appliances attended and crews used a hose reel jet and half mask respirators when extinguishing the fire. “
