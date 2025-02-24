Fire and Rescue teams respond to reports of 'private workshop' fire in Selsey

By Connor Gormley
Published 24th Feb 2025, 09:56 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Fire and Rescue teams responded to reports of a fire on Windsor Road, in Selsey, on Saturday (February 22).

"Two fire crews were sent to the scene and on their arrival they found a fire involving one small workshop at the rear of a private dwelling,” a West Sussex Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels, jets and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire.

"Fortunately there were no casualties.

"The fire was of accidental ignition."

Related topics:FireSelsey
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice