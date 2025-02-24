Fire and Rescue teams respond to reports of 'private workshop' fire in Selsey
Fire and Rescue teams responded to reports of a fire on Windsor Road, in Selsey, on Saturday (February 22).
"Two fire crews were sent to the scene and on their arrival they found a fire involving one small workshop at the rear of a private dwelling,” a West Sussex Fire and Rescue spokesperson said.
"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels, jets and thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire.
"Fortunately there were no casualties.
"The fire was of accidental ignition."