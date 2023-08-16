Fire and Rescue teams save horse from a river near Hailsham using a winch, photos show
East Sussex Fire and Rescue teams winched a horse from a river near Hailsham earlier today (August 16).
By Connor Gormley
Published 16th Aug 2023, 18:29 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 18:31 BST
Dramatic photos, sent to Sussex World by Dan Jessup, show fire and rescue teams using a winch to save a horse named Dixie from a field near Hailsham.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue has been contacted for comment, but it’s thought that the incident took place near Rickney Lane
1 / 3