Fire at Worthing care home sparks emergency response

Pictures sent to Sussex World show several fire engines near Avon House – a care home for older people with dementia – on Shakespeare Road in Worthing.
A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said:
“At 2.36pm we were called to a fire at a residential care home in Shakespeare Road, Worthing.
“Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines to the scene.
“Upon arrival crews found smoke in a corridor on the ground floor. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire and led one resident to safety.
“Paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were also in attendance.
“The crews left the scene at 4.09pm.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.