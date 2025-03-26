Photo: Eddie Mitchellplaceholder image
Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Fire at Worthing care home sparks emergency response

By Connor Gormley
Published 26th Mar 2025, 16:36 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 09:40 BST
West Sussex Fire and Rescue teams have been called to an incident at a Worthing care home yesterday (March 26).

Pictures sent to Sussex World show several fire engines near Avon House – a care home for older people with dementia – on Shakespeare Road in Worthing.

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said:

“At 2.36pm we were called to a fire at a residential care home in Shakespeare Road, Worthing.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised three fire engines to the scene.

“Upon arrival crews found smoke in a corridor on the ground floor. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the fire and led one resident to safety.

Paramedics from the South East Coast Ambulance Service were also in attendance.

“The crews left the scene at 4.09pm.”

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

1. Emergency response to Worthing fire

Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: eddie mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2. Emergency response to Worthing fire

Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: eddie mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3. Emergency response to Worthing fire

Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: eddie mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

4. Emergency response to Worthing fire

Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo: eddie mitchell

Related topics:WorthingParamedicsSouth East Coast Ambulance Service
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice