Fire breaks out at Crawley house

Crews from Crawley, Horsham, Turners Hill, and Haywards Heath fire stations attended the scene at around 5pm.

The fire broke out at a home in Byrd Road, Bewbush.

In a tweet yesterday, West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the Incident Command Unit also attended and advised nearby residents to keep their windows and doors closed as firefighters tackled the blaze.

We will have more on this story as we get it.

