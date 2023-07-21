NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time

Fire breaks out at Crawley leisure centre

Firefighters attended a blaze at a leisure centre in Crawley last night (Thursday, July 20).
By Richard Gladstone
Published 21st Jul 2023, 08:02 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 08:03 BST

The incident happened at Acorns Acorns Health and Leisure Centre, in Copthorne Road, at around 9.30pm.

The fire took place on the first floor at the centre.

As well as firefighters from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS), police were also in attendance.

There was a major fire at the same venue on August 7 last year, where around 100 firefighters from West Sussex, East Sussex and Surrey attended the scene.

WSFRS and Sussex Police have been approached for comment regarding last night’s incident.

We will have more on this story as we get it.

Firefighters at the scene at Acorns Health and Leisure Centre in Crawley. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

1. FOUR PUMP FIRE ACORN LEISURE 7.jpg

Firefighters at the scene at Acorns Health and Leisure Centre in Crawley. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Firefighters at the scene at Acorns Health and Leisure Centre in Crawley. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

2. FOUR PUMP FIRE ACORN LEISURE 13.jpg

Firefighters at the scene at Acorns Health and Leisure Centre in Crawley. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

The scene at Acorns Health and Leisure Centre in Crawley. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

3. FOUR PUMP FIRE ACORN LEISURE 2.jpg

The scene at Acorns Health and Leisure Centre in Crawley. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Firefighters at the scene at Acorns Health and Leisure Centre in Crawley. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

4. FOUR PUMP FIRE ACORN LEISURE 3.jpg

Firefighters at the scene at Acorns Health and Leisure Centre in Crawley. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:FireWest Sussex Fire and Rescue ServiceEast SussexSussex PoliceSurrey