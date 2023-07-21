Firefighters attended a blaze at a leisure centre in Crawley last night (Thursday, July 20).

The incident happened at Acorns Acorns Health and Leisure Centre, in Copthorne Road, at around 9.30pm.

The fire took place on the first floor at the centre.

As well as firefighters from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS), police were also in attendance.

There was a major fire at the same venue on August 7 last year, where around 100 firefighters from West Sussex, East Sussex and Surrey attended the scene.

WSFRS and Sussex Police have been approached for comment regarding last night’s incident.

We will have more on this story as we get it.

1 . FOUR PUMP FIRE ACORN LEISURE 7.jpg Firefighters at the scene at Acorns Health and Leisure Centre in Crawley. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

2 . FOUR PUMP FIRE ACORN LEISURE 13.jpg Firefighters at the scene at Acorns Health and Leisure Centre in Crawley. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

3 . FOUR PUMP FIRE ACORN LEISURE 2.jpg The scene at Acorns Health and Leisure Centre in Crawley. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

4 . FOUR PUMP FIRE ACORN LEISURE 3.jpg Firefighters at the scene at Acorns Health and Leisure Centre in Crawley. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures Photo: Sussex News and Pictures